Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor Nicole Kidman talked about her relationship with singer Keith Urban and how it has evolved with time, reported People.

After meeting at an event in L.A. in 2005 and marrying just over a year later, the pair have been steadfast in their mutual devotion ever since. "I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love," said the Oscar winner.

Kidman and Urban, who live in Nashville with their two children, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, fell in love in the months after their unexpected meeting.

"It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 am. on my stoop in New York," shared Kidman. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'" Calling that time "pretty intense," the Expats star sensed fairly quickly she'd met "the one."

"I believed by that point he was the love of my life," she said. "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

According to People, the two married a year later at a romantic wedding in Australia and have made sure to spend minimal time apart over the last 18 years. Despite very busy work schedules, Kidman and Urban prioritize family while managing thriving careers.

"I remember talking to somebody once and they were like, 'What do you do?' I'm like, 'Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work'," she said.

"I'm raising a soon-to-be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith... That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back."

To mark their 17th wedding anniversary last summer, Kidman shared a black-and-white snapshot of the pair, reported People. (ANI)

