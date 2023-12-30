Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): Nicole Paggi, a well-known American actress, has made an indelible mark on the entertainment world with her varied appearances in television shows and films. She has replaced actor Kirsten Storms in the show 'General Hospital', reported the New York Post.

'General Hospital' (GH) is an American daytime television soap opera. Frank and Doris Hursley, husband-and-wife soap writers, devised the show, which was originally set at a hospital in an undisclosed fictional city. In the 1970s, the city was named Port Charles, New York. From its beginning, General Hospital starred John Beradino and Emily McLaughlin, and both actors stayed with the show until they died in 1996 and 1991, respectively.

Kirsten Storms had to miss the show for undisclosed reasons for several days.

An insider told The Post that Storms will be out "just for a couple of days." This is not the first time that Storms has been replaced on "GH."

According to Deadline, Maxie was temporarily recast in 2011, with Jen Lilley portraying the role until Storms returned to "GH" the following year.

The actress also took several leaves of absence from "GH" in 2016, 2017 and 2018, each of varying amounts of time, from several days to several months.

On those occasions, Storms was replaced by USA Network's "Queen of the South" star Molly Burnett. Storms has starred on "General Hospital" since 2005. She also played Isabella "Belle" Black on "Days of Our Lives" from 1999 to 2004, reported the New York Post. (ANI)

