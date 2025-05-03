Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): The mortal remains of Nirmal Kapoor, mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, were taken for the final rites on Saturday, in an ambulance adorned with flowers.

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

As per the visuals, the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Nirmal Kapoor was seen leaving for the cremation at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on S.V. Road in Mumbai.

The ambulance was adorned with garlands and flowers.

Nirmal Kapoor's grandson, Arjun Kapoor, appeared to be clearing the crowd to create a clear route for the ambulance.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, the granddaughter of Nirmal Kapoor, was also seen leaving in a black car for the cremation site.

Earlier today, the family members, along with close friends, gathered at Nirmal Kapoor's residence to offer their final respects.

Among those who arrived were Anil Kapoor, his brother Boney Kapoor, and other family members, including Sanjay Kapoor, Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

Other celebrities from the film fraternity, including the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, and actor Anupam Kher, were also seen attending the mourning rituals.

Nirmal Kapoor, the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor, leaves behind a legacy not only as the mother of four successful children - Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah-but also as the beloved grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. (ANI)

