Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A few days after the demise of legendary actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh visited his residence to meet with the family.

He paid his heartfelt condolences to Manoj Kumar's wife Shashi Goswami and son Kunal Goswami. He also crooned the late actor's iconic song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' in his soulful voice.

Also Read | ‘Kannappa’: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Promote upcoming film Kannappa (See Pics and Video).

Nitin Mukesh closely worked with Manoj Kumar, delivering several hit tracks such as Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film 'Kranti', which Kumar had directed.

Speaking with ANI last week, Nitin Mukesh shared that Kumar was one of the first people to support him when he began his career in the industry.

Also Read | 'Back Home and Recovering': Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Shares a Health Update After Breast Cancer Relapse Treatment.

"There are so many memories of him... When I had just started working, it was Manoj Kumar Sahab who called my mother... He used to lovingly call my father Kripa Ram ji... He called my mother and told her, 'Bhabhi ji, I was deeply indebted to Kripa Ram ji, but I promise you that I will make sure Nitin sings in my films. Whatever I can do for Nitin in life, I will do,'" he said.

"Mere zindagi ka aaj tak ka sabse lokpriya geet, 40 saal purana gaana 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film Kranti, is a gift from him... Today, whatever I am is because of Manoj ji's love," Nitin Mukesh added.

The two collaborated on multiple films, with Nitin Mukesh's father, Mukesh, also being the voice of Manoj Kumar in many of his films, including Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti.

Manoj Kumar breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling a long illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Apart from acting, Kumar also made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes critically and commercially. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)