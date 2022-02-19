New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon on Saturday kick-started the shooting for her debut film 'Noorani Chehra'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nupur shared a picture of herself dressed as 'Hiba'--her character in the film that co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"And the beautiful journey of Hiba has started. Aap sab ke dil ko chhu legi!! So thankful and humbled to be working in my debut film #NooraniChehra opposite one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir. Need your blessings and prayers. #LetsDoThis," she captioned the post.

The film, which is touted to be a quirky love story, is directed by Navaniat Singh.

'Noorani Chehra' is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah.

It is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment. (ANI)

