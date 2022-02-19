The poster of the upcoming song Rang Soneya featuring the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan was released on Saturday. The romantic number has been performed by Aroob with lyrics penned by Babbu and music composed by Black Virus. Sharing his excitement about the poster of Rang Soneya, Pratik Sehajpal says, "I am very excited that I don't have to keep 'Rang Soneya' a secret anymore. This was one of my first projects after 'Bigg Boss 15'. I'm happy to be sharing this poster with listeners and viewers." Pratik Sehajpal Shares a Video of Workout Against the Backdrop of Hills on His Instagram Story!

Aroob Khan says, "We're in February, the month of love and to have sung my interpretation of love through 'Rang Soneya' is truly special. Working with Pratik, who has a phenomenal energy has been amazing. I hope the listeners are as excited about the poster as all of us." The song will be released on February 23 via music label Desi Music Factory. Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal and Niti Taylor Team Up for a Project (View Viral Pic).

Rang Soneya Starring Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan

Sooo guys here is the first surprise for all my #pratikfam ♥️ #RangSoneya by @_aroobkhan_ ft your boy #pratiksehajpal out on 23rd February on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel ❤️‍🔥 Stay tuned 🎧 pic.twitter.com/k2z1sR4JHd — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) February 18, 2022

Commenting on the poster launch Anshul Garg, Founder, and CEO, Desi Music Factory says, "It's a pleasure to have collaborated with Pratik Sehajpal for the very first time. 'Rang Soneya' represents the Indian way of expressing love. I believe our listeners will shower their love to this song as they always have."

