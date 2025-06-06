New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): On World Oceans Day, broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough, is all set to come up with a documentary special.

'Ocean With David Attenborough' will be out on June 8 on National Geographic and JioHotstar.

With this documentary, the makers aim to raise awareness among audience on how they can help save the world's oceans, as per a press note.

Speaking about the documentary, Attenborough said, "My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Tom McDonald, National Geographic's executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, said, "I'm thrilled that audiences worldwide will be able to engage with Sir David's signature storytelling and the inspirational message of this film through the power of National Geographic's global platforms. There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David, and I'm delighted that he's working with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart."

Alok Jain, President - Entertainment, JioStar added, "At National Geographic India, we believe that storytelling has the power to ignite change. OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH is a landmark film that reminds us how interconnected we are with our oceans, even here in India, where over 11,000 kilometers of coastline support vibrant marine life and millions of livelihoods. Through David Attenborough's unmatched narration and breathtaking visuals, we hope to inspire Indians to see our oceans not just as distant waters but as living systems that need our urgent protection.This is not just a global story - it is our story too."

The film features never-before-seen footage of bottom trawling -- the act of dragging weighted fishing nets along the Ocean floor -- and its devastating effects on the Ocean. (ANI)

