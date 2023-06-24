Oscar winner Olivia Colman is in negotiations to join the cast of the third part of popular British movie series Paddington. Actors Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler, and Emily Mortimer are also in talks to board the threequel, titled Paddington In Peru, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. Paddington in Peru To Be the Title of the Third Movie About the Beloved Bear, Dougal Wilson To Take Over Paul King's Directing Duties.

Besides, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Imelda Staunton are also in talks with Studiocanal to reprise their roles in the new movie. The project, which will mark the directorial debut of Dougal Wilson, known for his work as a commercial and music video director, will be filmed in the UK, Peru and Colombia. The film franchise features Ben Whishaw voicing Paddington and Imelda Staunton lending her voice for Aunt Lucy.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by British author Michael Bond, the movie series tells the story of the eponymous character Paddington, an anthropomorphic bear who migrates from the jungles of Peru to the streets of London, where he is adopted by the Brown family. Paddington in Peru will see the bear embark on a new adventure that will take him from Windsor Gardens to Peru. It will follow Paddington as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru. Paul King's Paddington 3 Set to Begin Filming This Year, Confirms Star Ben Whishaw!

The third part has a story by Paddington one and two collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton with the screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. It will be produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison with Rob Silva as co-producer.

