Paddington is a movie about a bear who travels to London from Peru and meets the Brown family which unfurls a series of fun adventures. The first two movies were great hits receiving 97 percent and 99 percent on rotten tomatoes, and the franchise is now set to receive a third movie called Paddington in Peru. The first two movies about Paddington were directed by Paul King whose directing duties are being taken over by Dougal Wilson for the third movie. Dougal Wilson has previously worked in commercials and music videos and said that he hopes the third film will honour the love people have for this bear. Stonehenge Lights Up With Queen Elizabeth II's Portraits Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee Celebration; See Pic.

View tweet below:

‘Paddington 3’ will be titled ‘PADDINGTON IN PERU’ and will be directed by Dougal Wilson. (Source: https://t.co/PFBoZ9Ati9) pic.twitter.com/TuUYONNzBC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)