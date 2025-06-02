Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Actress, director and producer Olivia Wilde will receive the Taormina Film Festival's Creativity Award at the 71st edition of the event, which runs June 10-14 in the hilltop Sicilian town.

Wilde, who started out as an assistant casting director and moved into acting on such series as The O.C. and House, made her feature directing debut with 2019's Booksmart, following it up with 2022's Don't Worry Darling, reported Deadline.

Wilde is also preparing to helm the comedy The Invite, based on a script by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. She stars with Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Penelope Cruz.

She's also set to helm Avengelyne, a film adaptation of the 1990s comic book heroine for Warner Bros, and Universal's Christmas comedy Naughty, both of which will be produced by Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's LuckyChap.

Taormina Artistic Director, Tiziana Rocca, commented, "We are honored to welcome Olivia Wilde to the 71st edition of the Taormina Film Festival. Olivia represents a shining example of female creative power, combining elegance, intelligence and determination. Her presence will greatly enrich this year's program and offer the audience a unique opportunity to engage with one of the key figures in contemporary cinema," according to Deadline.

Wilde's addition to the program further expands a starry list of attendees and honorees in Taormina, which includes Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas, Catherine Deneuve and Helen Hunt.

The international jury will be led by Oscar-winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, with panel support from British actor Rupert Everett, three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell and more. Lionsgate's John Wick spinoff Ballerina will open Taormina with director Len Wiseman and actor Norman Reedus presenting, reported Deadline. (ANI)

