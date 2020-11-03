New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones in Dubai as he was seen striking a pose right against Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated to honour him.

The 55-year-old actor took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a dazzling picture from his birthday evening where he is seen posing against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa wishing him on the special occasion.

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see himself on the "biggest and tallest screen in the world".

"It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film," he wrote in the caption.

"Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," he added.

Khan's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the birthday celebration with him as he also took to Instagram to share a short video clip of a cheerful Shah Rukh near the Burj Khalifa.

"Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever," Johar wrote in the caption.

The video sees the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' actor mesmerised by the Burj Khalifa's tribute to him on his birthday while he is also seen blowing kisses and thanking everyone for showering love over him on his birthday. (ANI)

