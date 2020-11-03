Ajay Devgn would be essaying the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the upcoming war drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, this upcoming war drama is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. About this film, during the Disney+ Hotstar’s virtual interaction, Ajay called Bhuj: The Pride of India an interesting film. He stated, “After Tanhaji, Bhuj is also based on a true story, the war of 1971. It’s a very interesting film about how a group of people saved Bhuj from getting taken over during the war. I won’t reveal more than this right now. I think it’s a big scale for me.” 7 Big Bollywood Films Confirm OTT Release on Disney+ Hotstar.

As per latest buzz, Ajay Devgn will resume work on Bhuj: The Pride of India in this month. It would be a 12-day schedule, reports Mid-Day. About the shooting schedule, a source revealed to the tabloid, “Given the prevailing scenario, the production team is hunting for a location that meets their safety demands. The final schedule is likely to kick off post Diwali. Sanjay, who is currently with his family in Dubai, will fly down after the festival to join the proceedings. After Ajay finishes his portions by the month-end, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the cast will be called for the patchwork.” Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney +Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya stated, “We are looking forward to going back on the set, and have all the safety measures in place.” Talking about the film’s release date, the makers decided to skip theatrical release owing to the pandemic and opted to premiere the film on the OTT platform.

