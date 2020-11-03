Kendall Jenner celebrates her birthday today and what better day to remember some of her most ravishing fashion attempts. One of the most prominent members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall has always been a chirpy, enthusiast girl waiting to rule our hearts. On days when she isn't setting the ramp on fire, she's busy making some drool-worthy red carpet appearances that strike a chord with us. One of the most prolific names of the recent times, Kendall is a brand in herself and the more we say about, the less it would be. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Go Topless For Chanel! Racy Black and White Pics Go Viral on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner's red carpet shenanigans are a blend of charming and sensuousness. She loves her bold outings as much as flowy gowns from the house of Giambattista Valli. From picking sheer dresses to tulle gowns, she's looking out for an opportunity to slay and she rarely disappoints. A name that often finds a place in our best-dressed list, Kendall Jenner is a delight for any fashion designer. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she makes for a perfect muse and we are smitten to see her shine. Kendall Jenner Throws Star-Studded Halloween and Pre-birthday Bash Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Faces Criticism on Social Media As Pics & Videos From the Party Go Viral.

As the Jenner girl gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most alluring red carpet moments. Join us in admiring her.

In Alexandre Vauthier

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Fausto Puglisi

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giambattista Valli

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rami Kadi

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall's love for fashion goes hand-in-hand with her passion for modelling. Her fashion extravaganza is to die for and her moments are awe-inspiring if nothing else. A fashionista who's ready to claim her throne, Kendall is not just a name but an identity within herself. We admire her way too much and hope she has an extraordinary day ahead. Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self. Happy Birthday, Kendall! Keep slaying.

