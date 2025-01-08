The makers of Toxic released a one-minute teaser on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, offering fans a glimpse into his character’s swag-filled persona, including a stylish entry into a casino that builds drama and suspense. In an interview with Variety, director Geetu Mohandas shared, “Toxic is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us.” However, following the teaser’s release, Kasaba director Nithin Renji Panicker took aim at an old remark by Geetu regarding misogyny in films. ‘Toxic’ Birthday Peek: Yash’s Swag-Filled Casino Entry Teases Drama and Suspense in Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Kasaba, starring Mammootty, was released on July 16, 2016, and sparked controversy due to a scene involving a misogynistic remark from Mammootty’s character. In the scene, his character makes an inappropriate comment about a female officer’s menstrual cycle, which was met with severe backlash. In December 2017, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu criticised the film for promoting misogyny, citing the scene as an example. Geetu Mohandas had agreed with Parvathy’s critique, speaking out about how the glorification of misogyny in films shapes people’s perceptions. Before The Great Indian Kitchen, 7 Malayalam Movies That Boldly Smashed Patriarchy, Misogyny and Sexism (And Where to Watch Them Online).

Nithin Renji Panicker Slams ‘Toxic’ Director Geetu Mohandas

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nithinrenjipanicker)

Now, following the release of Toxic’s glimpse, Nithin Renji Panicker has criticised Geetu Mohandas for what he sees as hypocrisy, pointing out how she has seemingly forgotten her previous opposition to misogynistic portrayals in cinema while working on Toxic. His post calling out her shift in perspective has gone viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).