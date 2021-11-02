Still of SRK and Malaika from their song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival. His birthday is truly special for everyone. Like many, Malaika Arora also could not stop herself from showering King Khan with a heartfelt wish on his 56th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

In the caption, she beautifully expressed her love for Shah Rukh and how she still adores him as a fan.

"23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one . Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk," she wrote.

Malaika has also grooved with SRK in the song 'Kaal Dhamaal' from the film 'Kaal' (2005).

She also made a guest appearance in SRK's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film 'Om Shanti Om' (2007). (ANI)

