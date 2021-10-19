Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Actor-politician Sunny Deol has turned a year older on Tuesday, and to mark his special day, younger brother Bobby Deol penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram.

Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me."

Alongside the sweet birthday note, Bobby treated fans with a picture in which we can see Sunny hugging his brother Bobby and sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol.

As soon as Bobby wished Sunny a happy birthday, netizens including members from the film industry bombarded the comment section with their best wishes.

"Happy happy birthday my dear @iamsunnydeol," actor Chunky Panday commented.

"Such beautiful picture. God bless you all," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The two had also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together. (ANI)

