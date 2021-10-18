The Batman trailer that premiered at DC FanDome 2021 still continue to be a talking point among the geeks and the freaks. Matt Reeves' film has been getting continuous praise for its action sequences, the character designs, the stunning visuals and how it has adapted the Dark Knight story to a very moody tone. Of course, there are a couple of sequences that stood out in the trailer. One being the final scene of the trailer that has Batman walking towards a crashed vehicle with a fiery inferno in the background and as seen through the rearview mirror. Second, of course is the hallway fight scene. The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Hallway Fight Scene Has Left Twitterati Stunned and Rightly So!

The Hallway fight scene in the trailer sees Robert Pattinson as Batman take down machine-gun-toting goons in a passage, with the bullet-fire providing the light, while the rest shrouded in darkness. It is a terrifically visualised scene, and is right to be singled out for praised.

Watch the trailer of The Batman below:

What we saw in the trailer is merely a glimpse of the scene, which we are clearly looking forward to watch as a whole when The Batman hits screens on March 4, 2022.

Till then, why not go back and enjoy some of the most awesome hallway fight sequences we have seen in the past? Don't need to rack your memory much, for we have seven of them ready here for you.

The Matrix

Starting off this list with an action sequence that still stands the test of time when it comes to oozing coolth, but also revolutionised action choreography with its innovative use of bullet time. The lobby fight scene sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) take on a bunch of uniformed officers in most stylized manner possible. The sequence was later ripped off by Akshay Kumar in Awara Pagal Deewana.

Oldboy

From the most stylized to the most brutal, Park Chan-wook's cult thriller sees its troubled protagonist take on a bunch of baddies, while getting stabbed and kicked from all sides. What's so great about this sequence that, like some others in the list, it is shot in a single take which makes the brutality on the screen all the more believable.

Daredevil Season 3

The first season of Netflix's Daredevil set the tradition of the series including one-take hallway fight scenes. It was very much impressive and remained a standout, but my favourite hallway season comes in season 3. The sequence, set in the prison, was longer, more brutal and more ambitious, easily being the best action sequences in the history of television.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Oh badass Darth Vader, where have you been all this while? The Star Wars prequel/spinoff might not been a very memorable entry in the franchise, but it will still be remembered for its final sequence, that sees Darth Vader attacking and killing rebels while trying to get to the Death Star plans. The whole sequence makes the villain so powerful, and in effect, so cool, that we can't help but wonder why he was subdued in the original trilogy. Despite blasting a whole planet there!

Inception

The brilliance of Christopher Nolan has given us some very memorable action sequences, even in films that ain't belonging to the genre. Inception, still considered by many as his best film to date. sees the director at his most creative when it comes to visualisation. Especially the corridor fight, shot unbelievably using practical props, that sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Arthur fight his foe in a constantly rotating arena.

The Defenders

Netflix's The Defenders might be a very disappointing season when it comes to Marvel's small-screen outing. But the sequence where the superheroes unite for the first time to take on baddies, and Elektra, is a very memorable best from the entire franchise. Each character gets his or her moment to shine, including the very bland Iron Fist, and while not on the same level as Avengers assembling in The Avengers, the whole sequence is very much-goosebump inducing.

The Raid: Redemption

Iko Uwais is easily one of action geeks' favourite action stars from Asia, for his martial arts skills and also being a more than decent actor. His breakout film, The Raid: Redemption, has plenty of terrific action scenes, and one of the standout sequences is the scene where he takes on the villain's henchmen in the hallway, while carrying an injured team-member. Fast-paced, frenetic and yet brutal and gory enough, this sequence is responsible for hooking your interest for the movie when you watch it first!

