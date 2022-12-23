Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): 'Lady Chatterley' star Joely Richardson has joined the star cast of Netflix's drama adaptation of David Nicholls' bestseller 'One Day.'

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, she co-stars in the show alongside Eleanor Tomlinson from "Poldark," Ambika Mod from "The Is Going to Hurt," Leo Woodall from "The White Lotus," and others.

After they first meet at university graduation, Mod and Woodall portray the leads Emma and Dexter, whose on-and-off romance is chronicled over the span of a lifetime and told in annual instalments on the same day each year. Tomlinson portrays Sylvie, who had a romance with Dexter in the past. Richardson's role has not been revealed.

The screenplay is written by Nicole Taylor ("The Nest"), Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani.

The drama series is now being made in the United Kingdom by Drama Republic ("Doctor Foster") in collaboration with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

Lone Scherfig made the first feature film adaptation of the 2009 book two years after its publication, starring Anne Hathaway as Emma and Jim Sturgess as Dexter. Along with Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, and Heida Reed from "Poldark," it also included Jodie Whittaker (later the Doctor Who), Rafe Spall, and others.

According to Variety, Richardson, who is most known for her part in "Nip/Tuck," has lately taken on a number of new projects, such as Guy Ritchie's follow-up series to "The Gentleman," now on Netflix, and the family adventure "The Ballad of Renegade Nell," which is available on Disney+.

She recently made an appearance in "The Sandman" and a new production of "Lady Chatterley's Lover" as Mrs Bolton (she had previously portrayed Lady Chatterley in the 1993 adaptation). (ANI)

