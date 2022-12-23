Kathmandu Connection Season 2 Review: The Amit Sial starrer investigative thriller Kathmandu Connection returns with its second season. The Sachin Pathak series boasts of a good cast and a pretty decent narrative. The first season got the twists right but the turns were too slow. This time round, the pace has picked up but it gets to familiar territory and loses teeth. Kathmandu Connection Review: Anshuman Pushkar's Wicked Performance And Amit Sial's Unflinching Demeanour Make This Slow-Burn Thriller Slightly Entertaining.

Post the events of the first season, Samar Kaushik (Amit Sial) is no longer part of the force and is leading a quiet life running a hotel in a hill station. Shivani (Aksha Pardasany) hasn't given up on her investigation and lands on something quite explosive. The latter gets her too close to danger as well. Sunny's (Anshuman Pushkar) love for Shivani takes him to Wajid (Prashanth Narayan), the mastermind behind all the chaos. In the midst of all this, the story gets into the entire India-Pakistan feud and terrorism.

As we mentioned earlier, Kathmandu Connection this time round showed marked improvement in pace. That was one of the biggest upsetting factors in the first season. Guess Pathak paid heed to the reviews. The whole India-Pakistan tension is also deftly and intelligently handled without going into unnecessary enemy bashing. That's what you expect from sensible filmmakers these days.

But the entire Pakistani insurgents trying to plot a huge disruption during an Indo-Pak summit have been done to death. There is nothing novel left in this subplot even if you inject great performances and story structure. Whether you intend it or not, it ends up as 'been there seen that'. Kathmandu Connection suffers from that Deja Vu effect a lot.

Also, a unique aspect of the first season was you could never tell who is just and fair. Everyone had a dark side. That was an asset! The second season completely loses that finesse. Samarth Kaushik who had left people conflicted in the first season is easily the good guy now with a single-minded agenda to clear his name. Sunny has turned into one of those lovesick heroes from the 90s who is just interested in revenge. Of course, all that is done with realism, it doesn't leave any impact on the story.

Watch the trailer of Kathmandu Connection Season 2

Performances are, as usual, quite impressive. Amit Sial gets his redemption in a smooth manner without being an over-the-top righteous cop, Anshuman Pushkar did well in his one-dimensional role while Prashanth Narayan did what he does best - stun us with his performance. Aksa is apt in her role.

Yay!

-picked up pace

-no pointless enemy bashing

Nay!

-predictability hurts

-same old same old

-nothing novel

Final Thoughts

Kathmandu Connection season 2 does a good job with pace but everything else is too stale to consider. The series streams on SonyLIV.

Rating: 2.0

