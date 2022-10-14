New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Only singing songs for martyrs will not do and people need to come forward and "set an example" that they will stand for family members of fallen heroes or soldiers who have been grievously injured in action, actor Amitabh Bachchan has said.

He said this in a recorded video message, played during an event held on Friday evening at the National War Memorial complex here for the launch of the website -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS), which will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

Bachchan, the 'Goodwill Ambassador' of the initiative, said he has offered his "kartavya rashi" (funds offered out of a sense of duty) to the soldiers and urged people to contribute to the fund.

"For protecting a country, we have an army, guns, warships, fighter jets, missiles. But, for the safety of a soldier, we need 'misaal' (example). An example that will assure our soldiers ('Maa Bharati ke sapoot') that if they are martyred at the front or get disabled in action, then the entire nation will stand for taking care of their family members. We cannot go to the border, but within our limits, we can help the family of a soldier," he said in his message in Hindi.

In the video, the digital backdrop shown is the National War Memorial complex.

The government has been dedicating itself for serving and aiding families of such soldiers and and will continue to do so, but the job is huge.

"Now, only singing songs for martyrs will not do. We will have to come forward. And, will have to perform our duty of a true and good citizen," Bachchan said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website, and in his address, also said that "when we help soldiers or their families, it should not be with a feeling of charity or favour, but with a feeling of gratitude".

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

Bachchan, in the recorded video message, also hailed the soldiers who guard the frontiers round the clock.

"Have you seen a soldier of this country with attention. Watchful eyes, finger on gun's trigger and a uniform he dons with his name on it. He sees the future of the country with those watchful eyes, the finger on the trigger indicates to the enemy that if they tread on India's soil, they will be burnt out like hay. And, if ever he will come back wrapped in a tricolour, the name on the uniform is to tell people that here was a son of India who sacrificed his life willingly so people could keep smiling," he said.

The defence minister in his address thanked the 80-year-old actor for being the 'Goodwill Ambassador' of the initiative.

Singh also said that it is our moral and national duty to help families of martyrs and injured soldiers as "we can never repay what they have done for the country".

