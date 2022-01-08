Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): The demise of Hollywood's first major Black movie star Sidney Poitier has left TV personality Oprah Winfrey extremely saddened.

Taking to Instagram, Oprah penned an emotional note in the memory of Poitier.

She wrote, "For me, the greatest of the 'Great Trees' has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous soul I will forever cherish. Blessings to Joanna and his world of beautiful daughters."

Alongside her tribute, Oprah shared an adorable picture of her giving a tight hug to Poitier.

Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field, died at age 94 on Friday. He is survived by six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. (ANI)

