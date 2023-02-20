Sidney Poitier belonged to a time in Hollywood when having Black actors in the cast was still frowned upon. Yet he not only carved a niche for himself but became a history-making actor. He is the first Black actor to ever receive an Oscar for Best Actor for Lilies of The Field. Now that's an achievement and also a statement that remains etched in American Film history as the brightest moment. He had an illustrious career spanning six decades and impressed everyone with his histrionics. Oprah Winfrey to Produce Documentary on Late Legend Sidney Poitier.

Sidney Poitier's films always addressed a social topic, discrimination that he fought against in the movies and perhaps in real life too. That's why his portrayals were so realistic. So we decided to know which of his movies have been ranked as Top 10 on IMDb by his fans and movie aficionados.

A Patch Of Blue

Rating: 8

A Patch Of Blue takes the top position. Poitier is a black man who is determined to turn things around in the life of a blind girl by loving her much to the chagrin of her mother. This movie was released during the Civil Rights Movement and thus was a highly important film.

A Raisin In The Sun

Rating: 8

An elderly black woman wants to better the lives of her children and she has only her husband's life insurance as a means to achieve so. Many feel while the storyline was simple, Poitier and Ruby Dee's performances elevated the entire film.

In The Heat of The Night

Rating: 7.9

This movie is seen as one of the remarkable highlights of Poitier's movie career. Playing a detective investigating a case while also navigating hate and bigotry won much acclaim at the Oscar.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Rating: 7.8

Poitier here is the African-American fiance of a white couple's white daughter and you can imagine what happens when they meet. This movie was quite significant as six months before its release many states still barred interracial marriages.

To Sir, With Love

Rating: 7.6

Poitier is an engineering graduate and a teacher to a bunch of rowdy white kids from the slums. His performance is subtle, layered and extremely effective. Sidney Poitier's Family Speaks out After Actor's Demise at 94.

The Defiant Ones

Rating: 7.6

This movie was perhaps an attempt to breed harmony among races who were clearly at loggerheads. Two escaped convicts are literally bound together and have to help each other out for freedom. Poitier received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in this film.

Lilies of the Field

Rating: 7.5

He plays the saviour here for a few German nuns. It's interesting to see a black man being the saviour and Poitier did the role with great conviction. He won the Best Actor Acadamy Award for his role.

No Way Out

Rating: 7.4

A well-meaning doctor is at receiving end of hate and bigotry from a man who is a robber. Things can't get more ironical than that. Poitier was all of 22 but his performance was dignified, seasoned, and extremely important, especially in the 50s when such portrayals were common or acceptable.

Blackboard Jungle

Rating: 7.4

This time Poitier sides with a teacher who wants to pipe down his out of control students. While in those days, it was an extremely significant film, it did have the usual survivor tropes.

The Bedford Incident

Rating: 7.3

Poitier is a reporter here writing a profile piece on the captain of a US Navy ship but things get deadlier. The actor was great both in the intense and light moments, leaving a lasting impression as always.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).