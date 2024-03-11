Hollywood actor Emma Stone won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2024 for her performance in Poor Things. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone!" Emma won over Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro). Poor Things also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: Oppenheimer Wins Best Film at 96th Academy Awards!.

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Earlier, Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in Poor Things at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024. In the film, she plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things, a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.