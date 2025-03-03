Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): The 97th annual Academy Awards have officially kicked off, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet.

Among the A-listers making a fashion statement is actress Demi Moore, who looked absolutely radiant in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive crystal-embroidered gown.

Moore, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'The Substance,' stunned in the plunging neckline gown, which featured pleated hip detailing and a dramatic train.

The 62-year-old actress added some extra sparkle with matching earrings and a bracelet, and her long, dark hair cascaded into soft curls.

Ahead of the ceremony, Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, teased that her mom's Oscars look would be "iconic, no matter what," as per People magazine. And going by the photos, it's clear that Moore delivered!

This is Moore's first-ever Oscar nomination, and she's already having a winning streak this awards season.

She has taken home prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in 'The Substance.'

The film, which also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, is up for several awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Moore's director, Coralie Fargeat, is also nominated for Best Director, making her the only woman in the category.

The 2025 Oscars are being hosted by Conan O'Brien and will air live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the Academy Awards will stream live on JioHotstar. (ANI)

