New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): In a heartwarming nod to Indian cinema, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently celebrated the enduring legacy of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 epic film 'Lagaan'.

The Academy shared a clip from the iconic song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', featuring actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, on its official Instagram page, prompting a wave of nostalgia among fans worldwide.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing Radha Kaise Na Jale (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (India) at the 74th Oscars."

Originally released in 2001, 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' is a film that was India's official entry for the 74th Academy Awards and earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema.

The song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale,' composed by AR Rahman and penned by Javed Akhtar, remains one of the standout musical sequences in the film.

Featuring traditional Indian dance and vibrant visuals, the piece is often praised for blending classical themes with cinematic storytelling.

The Academy's tribute sparked a flurry of emotional responses online. One Instagram user wrote, "Legendary movie and musical score."

Another commented, "Lagaan is simply ICONIC: the story, the dialogues, the cinematography, the background score, the music and of course the performances from the whole cast. A true classic of Hindi cinema."The film's ensemble cast included Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, among others. (ANI)

