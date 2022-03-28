Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): The 94th Academy Awards, which celebrated the biggest films of this year, made headlines for several things from Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation and celebrities showing support for Ukraine to Hollywood stars flaunting their style on the red carpet.

The award ceremony returned to Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as the Oscars were held in person completely for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Also Read | CODA Movie Review: Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones Are Endearing in Sian Heder's Oscar Winning Coming-of-Age Story! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The ceremony, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, handed out awards in 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and crafts categories including best sound, best production design, best makeup and hairstyling, and best visual effects.

This year, a best popular film category was added to recognise a film chosen by fans, based on Twitter votes. That award went to Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'.

Also Read | Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Momoa & Others Express Solidarity With Ukraine.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Sound

'Dune,' Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (WINNER)

'Belfast,' Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri'No Time to Die,' Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor'The Power of the Dog,' Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb'West Side Story,' Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Documentary Short Subject

'The Queen of Basketball,' Ben Proudfoot (WINNER)

'Audible,' Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean'Lead Me Home,' Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk'Three Songs for Benazir,' Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei'When We Were Bullies,' Jay Rosenblatt

Best Animated Short Film

'The Windshield Wiper,' Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez (WINNER)

'Affairs of the Art,' Joanna Quinn and Les Mills'Bestia,' Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz'Boxballet,' Anton Dyakov'Robin Robin,' Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

Best Live Action Short Film

'The Long Goodbye,' Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (WINNER)

'Ala Kachuu - Take and Run,' Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger'The Dress,' Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki'On My Mind,' Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson'Please Hold,' K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse

Best Original Score

'Dune,' Hans Zimmer (WINNER)

'Don't Look Up,' Nicholas Britell'Encanto,' Germaine Franco'Parallel Mothers,' Alberto Iglesias'The Power of the Dog,' Jonny Greenwood

Best Film Editing

'Dune,' Joe Walker (WINNER)

'Don't Look Up,' Hank Corwin'King Richard', Pamela Martin'The Power of the Dog,' Peter Sciberras'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Production Design

'Dune,' production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)

'Nightmare Alley,' production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau'The Power of the Dog,' production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh'West Side Story,' production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (WINNER)

'Coming 2 America,' Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer'Cruella,' Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon'Dune,' Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr'House of Gucci,' Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley ('The Lost Daughter')Judi Dench ('Belfast')Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard')

Best Cinematography

'Dune,' Greig Fraser (WINNER)

'Nightmare Alley,' Dan Laustsen'The Power of the Dog,' Ari Wegner'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' Bruno Delbonnel'West Side Story,' Janusz Kaminski

Best Visual Effects

'Dune,' Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)

'Free Guy,' Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick'No Time to Die,' Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best Animated Feature Film

'Encanto,' Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer (WINNER)

'Flee,' Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie'Luca,' Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren'The Mitchells vs. the Machines,' Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht'Raya and the Last Dragon,' Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') (WINNER)

Ciaran Hinds ('Belfast')Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog')J.K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Best International Feature Film

'Drive My Car' (Japan) (WINNER)

'Flee' (Denmark)'The Hand of God' (Italy)'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bhutan)'The Worst Person in the World' (Norway)

Best Costume Design

'Cruella,' Jenny Beavan (WINNER)

'Cyrano,' Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran'Dune,' Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan'Nightmare Alley,' Luis Sequeira'West Side Story,' Paul Tazewell

Best Original Screenplay

'Belfast,' written by Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)

'Don't Look Up,' screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota'King Richard,' written by Zach Baylin'Licorice Pizza,' written by Paul Thomas Anderson'The Worst Person in the World,' written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

'CODA,' screenplay by Sian Heder (WINNER)

'Drive My Car,' screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe'Dune,' screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth'The Lost Daughter,' written by Maggie Gyllenhaal'The Power of the Dog,' written by Jane Campion

Best Documentary Feature

'Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),' Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein (WINNER)

'Ascension,' Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell'Attica,' Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry'Flee,' Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie'Writing With Fire,' Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Original Song

'No Time To Die' from 'No Time to Die,' music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)

'Be Alive' from 'King Richard,' music and lyric by Dixson and Beyonce Knowles-Carter'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto,' music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda'Down To Joy' from 'Belfast,' music and lyric by Van Morrison'Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days,' music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Director

Jane Campion ('The Power of the Dog') (WINNER)

Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast')Ryusuke Hamaguchi ('Drive My Car')Paul Thomas Anderson ('Licorice Pizza')Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story')

Best Lead Actor

Will Smith ('King Richard') (WINNER)

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick ... Boom!')Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') (WINNER)

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers')Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')

Best Picture

'CODA,' Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers (WINNER)

'Belfast,' Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers'Don't Look Up,' Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers'Drive My Car,' Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer'Dune,' Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers'King Richard,' Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers'Licorice Pizza,' Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers'Nightmare Alley,' Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers'The Power of the Dog,' Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers'West Side Story,' Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

The nominations for the Oscars 2022 were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)