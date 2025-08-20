Washington, DC [US], August 20 (ANI): The premiere of a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years has been postponed, according to People. Ozzy (76) died on July 22.

The original premiere date was Monday, August 18. It was postponed to a later date.

The broadcaster "has postponed the screening without giving reasons or a new transmission date," per the BBC, as quoted by People.

They released a statement regarding the last-minute postponement, citing the Osbourne "family's wishes."

"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film," the broadcaster said in a statement. "The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

The documentary was initially meant to be a series called Home to Roost when it was announced in 2022, but became a feature film instead amid the rocker's health setbacks. A photo of Ozzy with his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, from the 59-minute-long doc was shared in August.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is a "moving portrait of one of the world's most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history," an official synopsis read.

"The strength of Ozzy and Sharon's love for one another and their kids' devotion to them is palpable. So too is the family's acceptance of Ozzy becoming increasingly unwell. As Kelly poignantly puts it, the iron man isn't made of iron," reported People.

Ozzy died on July 22, weeks after his final performance with Black Sabbath, his family announced. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family said in a statement.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

His official cause of death, obtained by the outlet, stated he died "of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as "joint causes."

The Black Sabbath singer was honoured with an emotional funeral procession in Birmingham on July 30, where thousands of fans gathered to pay tribute to Ozzy. His family and cortege visited Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath Bridge and bench became a makeshift memorial of flowers and cards, reported People. (ANI)

