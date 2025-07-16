Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Addinath M Kothare, who helmed the award-winning film 'Paani,' is ready for his next directorial venture. Kothare is presently busy in completing the production of his upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Jai Malhaar.'

While Kothare's 'Paani' scripted history at the Filmfare Marathi Awards, picking up 10 big trophies including Best Film and Best Director, he now appears to be setting his sights on new creative challenges.

'Paani' received widespread acclaim for its depiction of a social issue and a talented ensemble of actors like Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapoor, Kishore Kadam, Girish Joshi, Sachin Goswami, and Nitin Dixit.

Kothare also played a vital role in the film, which was backed by Priyanka Chopra. Its impressive run at the awards showcased the film's connection with the audience, whereas Kothare believed it was always meant to shed light on a crisis and not chase praise.

Describing the film to be "deeply personal" to him, Kothare shared that it focused on the communities that continue to struggle with things people often take for granted.

"I'm grateful to my producers for backing this story and to the audiences who gave it such a powerful embrace. I am equally excited for my next, which I am just finishing the final touches to the script," he continued.

Kothare also dropped hints about his next production, suggesting that the film could depart from the social realism of 'Paani.' Besides his directorial project, Marathi audiences can also look forward to the actor-director's much-awaited return with 'Zapatlela 3.' It is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

Kothare's slate hasn't been limited to just Marathi films as he has recently completed the shooting of a yet-to-be-announced Hindi feature. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' in the pipeline, thus marking another major milestone in his cinematic career. With the recent accolades and projects, Addinath Kothare has stood out as an actor-filmmaker determined to push the boundaries. (ANI)

