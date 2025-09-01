Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): Paige O'Hara, the actress who voiced Belle in 1991's 'Beauty and the Beast', revealed the game-changing advice she received from legendary lyricist Howard Ashman while recording the movie, according to People.

She recalled a moment when she was struggling to sing a specific portion of the song "Something There" during a recording session.

"We were patching [Howard through to] the studio where I had a full symphony orchestra going on, and I couldn't get this one phrase right," said O'Hara, adding, "I said, 'Howard, what do you want? I've tried everything.' He said, 'Put a little Streisand in it.' "

"So I was like, 'Oh! Got it.' That was it. It's just like it was yesterday," she added.

Ashman was the lyricist behind a number of Disney's biggest successes, including Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, in addition to Beauty and the Beast.

O'Hara shared that her appreciation for the character of Belle and what the character stands for has grown over time.

"It's interesting," she said. "There are things that she (Belle) did that I appreciate more now that I'm an older woman. Like, sacrificing her life for her father without hesitation. Things like that. She was ahead of her time, she was an old soul, and I guess there's part of me that's that way, too," according to People.

O'Hara also said that she considers Beauty and the Beast to be one of her most significant legacies in life.

"It's a great film. It's not a good film. It's a timeless film," O'Hara shared. "It's going to live on and give that message to people long after I'm gone. Beauty and the Beast will definitely live on."

O'Hara shared what she prefers to do now, saying, "I love painting for Disney. I love semi-retirement. My husband and I have a great life together, Great family and friends, and I have more time to enjoy these family and friends," she said, according to People.

"But I do love getting to do these occasional projects with Disney and meeting with fans and hearing people's stories and how the characters influenced their lives in so many different ways. I'll never get tired of hearing the stories," she added, according to People. (ANI)

