Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari will be featuring together in an upcoming film, titled "Parivarik ManuRanjan".

Filled with laughter, love, chaos and music, the family entertainer is about a "perfectly mismatched duo", the makers said in a statement.

It is backed by Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Himanshu Mehra. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's serves as the creative producer through his banner AAZ Films.

"Parivarik ManuRanjan" will be directed by Varun V Sharma, who served as a writer on Zafar's 2019 movie "Bharat", starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sharma has penned the script for the new movie in collaboration with acclaimed actor Brijendra Kala.

Tripathi said he is thrilled to be teaming up with Aditi for the film.

"There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn't say no. It's the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I've always admired her craft towards acting," the actor said.

Praising Tripathi as a "master", Hydari said she is excited to star alongside the "Mirzapur" star.

“When I read the script, I smiled through it. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story.

"Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy," the "Heeramandi" actor said.

The film, which marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films, went on floors on Thursday in Lucknow.

