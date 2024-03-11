Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): After having a theatrical run, actor Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' will now be out on OTT.

The film is all set to be released on ZEE5 on March 14.

Also Read | Bastar-The Naxal Story Song 'Vande Veeram' Out! Adah Sharma Starrer's First Track Sung by Javed Ali Ignites Strong Feeling of Patriotism (Watch Video).

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Recalling working in the film, Pankaj said, "It was a real honour for me to get to portray one of the most illustrious leaders of our country who laid the foundation for our country's success. While I was aware of Atal Ji and his remarkable political journey, this film introduced me to many more inspiring qualities and facets of his life which have now left an indelible mark on my life. Portraying Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has truly been one of the highlights of my career and for that, I am grateful. Now that the film is marking its world digital debut, I urge all Indians across the world to watch the remarkable story of this simple man and take back many lessons".

Also Read | Lahore 1947: Here's What Made Aamir Khan Cast Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol In His Period Film!.

The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)