Los Angeles [US], June 3 (ANI): Italian writer-director Paolo Sorrentino has been chosen as the recipient of the Sarajevo Film Festival's Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award this year.

A retrospective of his films will be shown as part of the festival's "Tribute To" program, according to Variety.

At the festival, Sorrentino will also conduct a Masterclass and share his thoughts on contemporary art in a conversation with the audience.

The award is in recognition of his "outstanding contribution to the art of cinema."

Jovan Marjanovic, director of the festival, said: "Paolo Sorrentino managed to do what every filmmaker dreams of - he left a global impact through local, personal stories. With visually luxurious, emotionally filled and intellectually insightful style, he won the hearts of audiences around the world, who saw his characters, no matter how eccentric or withdrawn, as a mirror of our world, often absurd, sometimes cruel, but always deeply human. The Honorary Heart of Sarajevo is a recognition of the great beauty that he gave us with his films."

Sorrentino said he was "deeply honored" for the recognition and "grateful for the attention given to my filmography." (ANI)

