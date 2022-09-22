Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with her family (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a family picture on social media from the birthday celebration of her husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Soni dropped a picture featuring her with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, husband Mahesh Bhatt, and others.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar's 61st Action-Thriller Film Gets Title 'Thunivu', First Look Poster Now Out.

In the image, the family members are seen dressed in black outfits. Ranbir donned black jeans with a black t-shirt while Alia opted for a black dress and they both are looking gorgeous.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiwVkgGLxP5/

Also Read | The Support Group: Ronnie Screwvala Teams Up With Sundance Winner Prashant Nair For Upcoming Series.

Soni captioned the post, "It's all in the family" with red heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a red heart in the comment section.

Fans also bombarded the comment section with heart emojis and showed their love.

Earlier, Alia shared a picture of her father on her Instagram story which she captioned, "happy birthday pops...may your days be full of aloo fry."

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in a sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' alongside Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)