Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening ahead of the launch of of her new fragrance range.

Dressed in an all black tracksuit teamed with a cap, the 41-year-old DJ-actor posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She also clicked selfies with fans.

Also Read | Aapke Hisaab Se Kaunse Contestants Khel Rahe Hai the Smartest Game in This Season? … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

A leading beauty product company Baccarose is set to host Hilton, who recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes".

She is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to launch her new fragrance, Ruby Rush, and will attend an event on Thursday evening at Phoenix Palladium.

Also Read | 10 Years of Alia Bhatt: The Actress Promises To 'Be Better, Dream Deeper' (View Post).

This is Hilton's fourth trip to India. She first visited the country in 2011.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)