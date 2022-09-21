Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton, who has been searching for her missing dog Diamond Baby, has enlisted the help of a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and a pet psychic.

According to E! News, Paris recently revealed to fans on Instagram that she is searching for her beloved dog, Diamond Baby, who went missing last week.

Sharing that her pup went missing last Wednesday, she captioned her post, "This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words... I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighbourhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven't found her."

"We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog-finding drones now. I'm doing everything in my power to get her back," she continued. As Paris explained, not knowing where her pup is currently has been nothing short of heartbreaking.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling," she wrote, adding, "I've been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I'm desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

As per E! News, she ended her post by including an email address so people can submit any and all tips to. "There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby." (ANI)

