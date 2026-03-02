Iran’s sprawling nuclear facility at Natanz was struck during recent United States and Israeli military operations, Tehran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency told reporters on Monday. Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA’s 35 nation board of governors in Vienna, Ambassador Reza Najafi alleged that the attacks targeted what he described as Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure. “Again they attacked Iran’s peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday,” Najafi said. When asked which specific site was hit during the operations, he responded clearly: “Natanz. The claim comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international scrutiny. Did Recent US-Israel Attacks Damage Iran’s Nuclear Sites? IAEA Responds.

Natanz Nuclear Facility Hit During US-Israel Strikes

BREAKING: Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been attacked during US-Israeli strikes - Reuters pic.twitter.com/GrdEEQirT6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

