Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton has revealed that before meeting her now-husband, Carter Reum, she had questioned her sexuality.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Hilton opened up about her sexuality and said in her 20s, due to traumatic sexual experiences, she began to think of herself "privately" as asexual.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," Hilton confessed during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, as per the outlet.

She added, "I called myself the 'kissing bandit,' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that." Hilton stated that her previous awful sexual experiences contributed to her fear.

She spoke about the abuse she had experienced as a child in her 2020 documentary, 'This Is Paris', claiming that it had taken place at boarding schools that promised to reform disturbed teenagers, reported Fox News.

Hilton, in her upcoming book, 'Paris: The Memoir', has also written about being groomed by a male teacher when she was in middle school, according to Harper's Bazaar. She also had to deal with a sex tape of herself being released against her will in 2004.

However, things changed for Hilton when she met her husband Reum. "It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way. I enjoy hooking up with my husband," the 42-year-old laughed, as per Fox News.

The couple tied the knot in November 2021 at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air. They recently welcomed their first baby via surrogate on January 24, 2023. (ANI)

