Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Patralekhaa feels the best when she is in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, Patralekhaa took to Instagram and expressed her love for the holy place.

"No other place I rather be. This place brings me certainty about life and death and everything in between. #Gangamaa," she wrote.

Patralekhaa also dropped a few images from her visit to Triveni Ghat.

One of the images show her posing with the local people of Rishikesh.

Apart from Patralekhaa, actor Vijay Varma also recently visited Rishikesh and spent a few days there. (ANI)

