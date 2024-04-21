Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Iconic rock musician Patti Smith, an influential punk rock movement figure has thanked Taylor Swift for including her in the song 'The Tortured Poets Department' from Swift's latest album of the same name.

In the track, Swift sings, "I laughed in your face and said, 'You're not Dylan Thomas / I'm not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel / We're modern idiots.'"

Responding to the mention, Smith recently shared photos on Instagram showing herself reading a book by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, mentioned in Swift's song.

The black and white photos seemed to echo the aesthetic of Swift's album, and in her caption, Smith expressed her appreciation, saying, "This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you, Taylor."

This isn't the first time Smith has spoken positively about Swift.

As per People Magazine, in a 2019 interview with a publication, she empathized with the pressures of Swift's celebrity status, remarking, "It's unbelievable to not be able to go anywhere, do anything, have messy hair."

She also speculated that Swift's intentions are likely good and that her influence could open up the minds of her fans.

Smith isn't the only one to respond to Swift's name-drop in her album. Swift also paid tribute to late actress Clara Bow in a song titled 'Clara Bow,' which received a heartfelt reaction from Bow's grandchildren, who expressed getting "chills" upon hearing it.

They noted that Swift's song poetically parallels Bow's story and hoped it would inspire younger generations to learn about her, People magazine reported.

In addition to Smith and Bow, Swift also name-dropped other influential figures in her album, including Lucy Dacus from Boygenius and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The album's homage to literary and cultural icons has garnered attention and appreciation from fans and those mentioned alike. (ANI)

