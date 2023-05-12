Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Rain Walker will be making a special appearance in the upcoming tenth film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Meadow shared a screen grab of her appearance in "Fast X" on Instagram and said she is proud to finally star in the popular action/adventure franchise.

Also Read | The Mother Premiere: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Share a Romantic Kiss on the Film’s Red Carpet in LA (View Pics).

"The first 'Fast' was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], [Ludacris] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the 'Fast' family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she wrote Thursday night.

Meadow went on to thank the film's director, Louis Leterrier, for his “kindness, patience and support.”

Also Read | Love Again Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Romcom Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much,” she added.

Paul Walker died in 2013 at the age of 40. The actor's final appearance in the franchise was "Furious 7", with his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, stepping in to complete his remaining unfilmed scenes and whose faces were replaced by a CG version of the actor's.

"Fast X" is scheduled to be released on May 19.

For the latest installment, franchise stars Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang return with newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel's onscreen grandmother. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)