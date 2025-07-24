Amaravati, Jul 24 (PTI) The much-awaited film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was released nationwide on Thursday.

Fans gathered in large numbers across theatres in Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Konaseema and Kadapa, and cut cake, burst crackers and displayed flexis to welcome the film as it marked the actor's first release after becoming Deputy CM.

The historial drama directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi features Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and music by MM Keeravani. The film is produced by Mega Surya Production.

The Andhra Pradesh government approved a price hike for the movie--single screens of Rs 100 and multiplex of Rs 300 and five shows a day at all the screens for one week.

A grand pre-release event was held in Visakhapatnam on July 23, drawing a huge crowd of fans and prominent personalities from cinema and politics alike.

The Deputy CM, popularly known as Power Star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK), addressed the gathering. He shared his reflections and connected with both his admirers and influential attendees from various fields.

Kalyan said that 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' got postponed several times, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his commitments in the political arena.

