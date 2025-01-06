Los Angeles [USA], January 6 (ANI): Despite winning a Golden Globe for his performance in 'A Different Man', the actor Sebastian Stan feels that playing Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' was the hardest role of his career.

Stan won his first Golden Globe on Sunday in Best Actor Male Actor Comedy or Musical for 'A Different Man.' It was one of two nominations for the actor which also includes his performance in the category of Best Actor Feature Drama for playing Trump in The 'Apprentice.'

As per Deadline, when the actor was asked about his toughest role yet, the actor replied that "the man in orange" was the hardest character for him to play.

Stan called playing a Trump "a big risk" and "in itself really difficult."

"The responsibility I carried, it was about The Apprentice, wanting to do the best I can to honour Ali Abbasi's vision," said Stan.

'The Apprentice' is a biographical film that examines Donald Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s. It was directed by Ali Abbasi and starred Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan and Maria Bakalova in the prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Stan's role as a disfigured man who undergoes facial reconstruction surgery in the movie 'A Different Man' garnered him a first Golden Globe award.

Stan emerged victorious in a competitive category, beating nominees Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), and Glen Powell (Hit Man).The actor delivered an emotionally charged acceptance speech, dedicating the award to his family.

"This is for my mom, who left Romania in search of a better life and gave me everything. And for my stepfather, Tony, who took on a single mom and a grown-up kid--thank you for being a real man," he said.

Stan also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his partner, Annabelle Wallis, saying, "Annabelle, I love you."

He took the moment to reflect on the film's themes, advocating for inclusivity and awareness.

"Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now. We need to normalize it and encourage acceptance," he said in his acceptance speech.

Stan turned heads on the red carpet in a sophisticated tailcoat, exuding timeless charm. (ANI)

