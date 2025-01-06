The 82nd Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes 2025) wrapped up on January 5, 2025, honouring some of the finest movies and TV shows from 2024. Leading the pack among films was Jacques Audiard's musical drama Emilia Pérez, which triumphed with four wins, including Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana. The movie also featured an impressive cast, including Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramirez. Close behind was Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist, which secured three awards. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 82nd Golden Globe Awards; ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Goes Empty-Handed – See Full List!

In the television category, FX's Shogun dominated with four wins, including Best Television Series - Drama, alongside three acting accolades. HBO's Hacks followed closely with two victories, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, tying with Netflix's Baby Reindeer.

For those keen to explore these award-winning shows and films, we’ve compiled a guide to the OTT platforms where they are available for streaming in both the USA and India. Golden Globe Awards 2025’s Big Losers: ‘Anora’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ – Movies and Shows That Won Zero Awards Despite Multiple Nominations.

Golden Globes 2025 Winning Movies

The Brutalist

Wins: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet

Emelia Perez

Wins: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Best Original Song, Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

Where to Watch Online: Netflix (USA), Mubi (India)

Flow

Wins: Best Motion Picture - Animated

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet

I'm Still Here

Wins: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet

A Different Man

Wins: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA), Not Available in India

The Substance

Wins: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA), Mubi, Prime Video (India)

A Real Pain

Wins: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent/Buy, USA), Not Available in India

Conclave

Wins: Best Screenplay

Where to Watch Online: Peacock (USA), Not Available in India

Challengers

Wins: Best Best Original Score

Where to Watch Online: Prime Video (USA and India)

Wicked

Wins: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA and India)

Golden Globes 2025 Winning Shows

Shogun

Wins: Best Television Series - Drama, Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Where to Watch Online: Hulu (USA), Disney+ Hotstar (India)

Hacks

Wins: Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema, Netflix (India)

Baby Reindeer

Wins: Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Wins: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

The Bear

Wins: Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Where to Watch Online: Hulu (USA), Disney+ Hotstar (India)

The Penguin

Wins: Best Actor in a Limited Series

Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema (India)

True Detective: Night Country

Wins: Best Actress in a Limited Series

Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema (India)

Also if you want to watch the full streaming of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, then tune into Paramount Plus in USA and on Lionsgate Play in India. Happy watching!

