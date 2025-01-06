The 82nd Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes 2025) wrapped up on January 5, 2025, honouring some of the finest movies and TV shows from 2024. Leading the pack among films was Jacques Audiard's musical drama Emilia Pérez, which triumphed with four wins, including Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana. The movie also featured an impressive cast, including Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramirez. Close behind was Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist, which secured three awards. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 82nd Golden Globe Awards; ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Goes Empty-Handed – See Full List!
In the television category, FX's Shogun dominated with four wins, including Best Television Series - Drama, alongside three acting accolades. HBO's Hacks followed closely with two victories, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, tying with Netflix's Baby Reindeer.
For those keen to explore these award-winning shows and films, we’ve compiled a guide to the OTT platforms where they are available for streaming in both the USA and India. Golden Globe Awards 2025’s Big Losers: ‘Anora’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ – Movies and Shows That Won Zero Awards Despite Multiple Nominations.
Golden Globes 2025 Winning Movies
The Brutalist
Wins: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet
Emelia Perez
Wins: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Best Original Song, Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Where to Watch Online: Netflix (USA), Mubi (India)
Flow
Wins: Best Motion Picture - Animated
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet
I'm Still Here
Wins: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Where to Watch Online: Not Available on OTT Yet
A Different Man
Wins: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA), Not Available in India
The Substance
Wins: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA), Mubi, Prime Video (India)
A Real Pain
Wins: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent/Buy, USA), Not Available in India
Conclave
Wins: Best Screenplay
Where to Watch Online: Peacock (USA), Not Available in India
Challengers
Wins: Best Best Original Score
Where to Watch Online: Prime Video (USA and India)
Wicked
Wins: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+ (Rent, USA and India)
Golden Globes 2025 Winning Shows
Shogun
Wins: Best Television Series - Drama, Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Where to Watch Online: Hulu (USA), Disney+ Hotstar (India)
Hacks
Wins: Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema, Netflix (India)
Baby Reindeer
Wins: Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Wins: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Where to Watch Online: Netflix
The Bear
Wins: Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Where to Watch Online: Hulu (USA), Disney+ Hotstar (India)
The Penguin
Wins: Best Actor in a Limited Series
Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema (India)
True Detective: Night Country
Wins: Best Actress in a Limited Series
Where to Watch Online: Max (USA), JioCinema (India)
Also if you want to watch the full streaming of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, then tune into Paramount Plus in USA and on Lionsgate Play in India. Happy watching!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).