Diljit Dosanjh is on fire - or as Pushpa Raj's famous dialogue from Pushpa 2 would say, "fire nahi... wildfire hai!" Born on January 6, 1984, in Punjab, India, the Punjabi singer-actor has been on an incredible roll over the past couple of years. From performing at Coachella and selling out venues across India to delivering his career-best performance in 2024's Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, Diljit has firmly established himself as a multifaceted star. While he may be best known as a singer and performer, his acting stints in both Punjabi and Bollywood cinema are equally noteworthy.

Diljit began his career in the Punjabi indie-pop scene in 2003, gradually earning fame through chartbusters that carved out his legacy in a highly competitive field. His acting journey began in 2010 with a cameo in the Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba. His first lead role came in 2011 with Guddu Dhanoa’s The Lion of Punjab, a remake of Chiyaan Vikram’s Tamil hit Dhool. From there, he went on to deliver multiple blockbusters, including the Jatt & Juliet franchise, the Sardaarji series, and Honsla Rakh.

In Bollywood, Diljit made a stellar debut with the 2016 controversial hit Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. But did you know he started off in Bollywood with a different movie, which is a special appearance?

In 2012, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starred in the romantic comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, directed by Mandeep Kumar and inspired by the 1997 Hollywood film A Life Less Ordinary. Diljit had a cameo in the movie, appearing in the wedding song "Pee Pa Pee Pa," which he also sang alongside Priya Saraiya. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the festive track features Diljit making a lively entrance, dancing with the lead couple amidst the celebrations.

'Pee Pa Pee Pa' Song From 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'

Interestingly, Diljit wasn’t the only singer to cameo in the film; Pakistani singer Atif Aslam also appeared during the song "Piya O Re Piya." While Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya reunited Riteish and Genelia onscreen after Tujhe Meri Kasam and Masti, it didn’t fare well at the box office. However, it took just four more years for Diljit to make a solid mark in Bollywood, and he hasn’t looked back since. With memorable roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Good Newwz, Jogi, Crew, and Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit continues to shine. He is now set to share the screen with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2.

