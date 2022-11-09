Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out his best wishes to musicians Palak Muchchal and Mithoon who recently got married in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Palak and Mithoon took to their respective Instagram handles and thanked the Prime Minister for showering his blessings upon them via a heartfelt letter. The duo also shared images of the letter they received from PM Modi.

"As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan," PM Modi's letter read.

Touched by PM Modi's gesture, Palak wrote, "Respected Modi ji, your letter in the form of blessings has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude towards you for this respect and love. It is our privilege to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."

Palak is a playback singer, who has sung several memorable songs in multiple languages. She has sung for films like Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Aashiqui 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kaabil and Baaghi 2. Mithoon is a successful music composer known for hit songs like Tum Hi Ho and Sanam Re. The two tied the knot on November 6. (ANI)

