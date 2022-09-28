New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

He said a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her on Wednesday, which he added will be a fitting tribute to her.

He tweeted, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

Born in 1929, Mangeshkar ruled the playback singing for decades. She died in February this year.

