Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Actor Pooja Bhatt wished her mother Kiran Bhatt on her birthday with a heartfelt wish on social media on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a throwback click of her mother.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Controversy: Indian High Commission in Canada Receives Complaints Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'Disrespectful Depiction'.

"Happy Birthday Ma! Here's to the best phase of your life physically,emotionally and spiritually! Stay blessed," she wrote.

After seeing the vintage picture of Pooja's mother, netizens pointed out the actress' uncanny resemblance to her mom.

Also Read | Ji Chang-wook Birthday: Did You Know The Healer Actor Kissed Kang Ha Neul More Than Any Of His Leading Ladies?.

"Oh My God! You are her ditto copy," a social media user commented.

"Now I know where you get good looks from," another one wrote.

Pooja never misses a chance to post adorable birthday wishes for her mother on social media. In 2021, she treated her fans to several throwback pictures of herself with her mom.

In one of the images, Pooja's mother was seen giving a doll to the former. Pooja also posted a picture of a handmade card that she made on one of the birthdays of her mother.

"To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto become Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child," she had posted.

For the unversed, Pooja's father and ace director Mahesh Bhatt had tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has a son named Rahul Bhatt. Upon their separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan and has daughters Alia and Shaheen with her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)