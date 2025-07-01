Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): Popular webcomic 'Eleceed' will have an anime adaptation by the Oscar-nominated DandeLion Animation Studio, reported Variety.

The fans of 'Eleceed' are in for a treat as one of their favourite webcomics has received a green light from Webtoon Entertainment's Line Digital Frontier for anime adaptation, adding itself to the likes of 'Tower Of God', 'Viral Hit', 'Solo Levelling' and others.

According to Variety, 'Eleceed' created by Jeho Son and Zhena, has racked up over 1.4 billion global views on the platform and is published in 10 languages, making it one of Webtoon's top-performing action titles worldwide.

The series follows Jiwoo Seo, a kind-hearted teenager with hidden powers, and Kayden, a powerful being who takes refuge in the form of a stray cat after being injured. Their unlikely partnership leads them through battles against formidable enemies and deep-rooted conspiracies, as per Variety.

Hiroshi Nishikiori, known for 'Idolish7 Movie' and 'Honey Lemon Soda,' will direct the adaptation, with 'My Hero Academia' scribe Yousuke Kuroda handling series composition and script. Character design will be overseen by Minami Sakura of 'Gridman Universe,' reported Variety.

The creator Jeho Son expressed excitement about the news. He said, "It feels like a dream to finally share the news that Eleceed is getting an anime adaptation! This is all thanks to our incredible readers who have loved and supported the series. I hope the anime allows even more people to enjoy the world of Eleceed!"

DandeLion Animation Studio, founded in Tokyo in 2007, earned Oscar recognition for its short film 'Magic Candies,' which was nominated in the Short Animation category at the 97th Academy Awards.

According to the outlet, the studio also produced 'The First Slam Dunk,' which became the 12th highest-grossing film in Japanese box office history.

With this announcement, the 'Eleceed' anime joins Webtoon's expanding slate of adaptations, which includes the highly anticipated 'Omniscient Reader' anime with Aniplex and Crunchyroll, and the recently announced 'Teenage Mercenary' adaptation.

Recent Webtoon anime releases include 'Viral Hit,' 'Tower of God Season 2,' 'True Beauty' and 'Senpai Is an Otokonoko' on Crunchyroll. (ANI)

