Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for hits like "Dope Shope", "Love Dose", and "Chaar Botal Vodka", made a stunning comeback in 2024 with the album Glory. Featuring tracks like "Millionaire", "Jatt Mehkma", and "Payal", the new album was a treat for fans. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for appearing alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film Sardaar Ji 3, amid an ongoing boycott of Pakistani artistes in India. The controversy has also brought attention to Honey Singh’s collaboration with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, but for different reasons. The duo is facing scrutiny in the United Kingdom over a controversial scene in their 2024 music video "Jatt Mehkma". ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Box Office: Despite Backlash, Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s Horror-Comedy Receives Overwhelming Response in Pakistan, Beats THIS Salman Khan Film’s Record.

Honey Singh To Face Ban in UK Due to ‘Jatt Mehkma’ MV?

Honey Singh's "Jatt Mehkma" was shot in Birmingham and Herefordshire, England. The ending portions of the hit Punjabi track featured young boys handling replica firearms, which has sparked controversy. A formal complaint has been filed with the UK government. Released on November 8, 2024, the song has garnered over four crore views on YouTube. According to Deadline, officials are already planning to issue exclusion orders to both Honey Singh and Mehwish Hayat, which will ban them from entering the UK.

Watch the Music Video for ‘Jatt Mehkma’:

The matter first made headlines after Manuela Pertghella, the MP for the West Midlands constituency of Stratford-upon-Avon, raised a complaint about the "Jatt Mehkma" MV with the UK Home Office. She criticised the depiction of young children brandishing guns in the gangster-inspired song.

British Muslim Leader Reacts to Honey Singh’s ‘Jatt Mehkma’ Song

Shayk Paul Salahuddin Armstrong reacted to the ongoing case surrounding Honey Singh's "Jatt Mehkma" and urged child protection authorities to investigate. He said, "As someone who has worked with vulnerable youth for nearly two decades, I find this incident prodfoudnly disturbing. To see British children brandishing imitation firearms in a styised gang scene, filmed on our soil and facilitated by UK production companies, is not only a moral failure, but potentially a legal ones." Honey Singh is yet to react to the backlash in the UK for "Jatt Mehkma."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).