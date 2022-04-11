Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Nitin Raju.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with her husband, where she is seen holding the sonography images.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde, Mandana Karimi Share a Steamy Kiss on Kangana Ranaut's Show, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

"For my husband's 34th birthday, the angels above have a present for us," Subhash captioned the post.

The couple, who got married in May last year, also shared pictures holding the pregnancy test.

Also Read | Shiv Subramaniam No More: Anil Kapoor Recalls Working With the Veteran Actor-Screenwriter in Parinda.

Subhash, last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature "Hungama 2", is best known for her work in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films like "Porki", "Baava" and "Bheema Theeradalli", among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)